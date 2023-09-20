Man hospitalized after being pinned between machinery and vehicle at San Antonio car wash

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a middle-aged man found himself pinned between machinery and a vehicle at a northwest-side car wash before nearby contractors rushed to save him, cutting him free from equipment that managed to "wrap around his neck."

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

San Antonio police responded to the H-E-B Wash at Loop 1604 and Bandera shortly before 1 p.m., where they said a man known to wander into car washes in the area was unresponsive immediately after being cut free. A customer noticed the incident as it was unfolding and jumped out of her car to alert the contractors.

