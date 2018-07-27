San Antonio — A man died after a home collapsed on him as he worked underneath it on the city's west side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD said the accident happened Friday morning at a home near North Calaveras and Texas Avenue, not far from Woodlawn Lake Park.

NEW: Independent contractor crushed under vacant home as he tried to level it. ⁦@SATXFire⁩ says he was dead when they arrived to the 1900 blk of N Calaveras St. His body will be recovered shortly. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/0gqx0D1UXe — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) July 27, 2018

The victim was an independent contractor, according to SAFD. Investigators said he used jacks to level the home and began to work underneath it. At some point, the floor partially collapsed on him.

SAFD confirmed the victim died.

He has not been identified at this time.

