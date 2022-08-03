Contract awarded for Galm Road expansion in northwest Bexar County

On Tuesday, county commissioners approved an $11.7 million project to expand Galm Road, which residents hope will provide relief from traffic.

SAN ANTONIO — A new construction project will begin soon on the northwest side.

Bexar County commissioners approved a contract to widen Galm Road between Culebra Road and the entrance to Government Canyon State Natural Area.

One resident hopes it will provide relief to the nightmare traffic in the area.

At any given time, some northwest side residents like Michael Clancey feel there’s not enough road for all the cars and traffic.

“The traffic is horrendous,” Clancey told KENS 5.

The movement of construction trucks doesn’t help either.

“If you were to make a right onto Galm, you have pits two or three feet deep,” Clancey is happy the road will be getting some improvements.

On Tuesday, Bexar County commissioners approved an $11.7 million expansion project which will convert the two-lane road to five lanes total. It will include four travel lanes, a center turn lane, bicycle lanes and sidewalks.

“I’ll accept the time with the construction because right now it’s a nightmare,” Clancey said.

“We know residents out there have been asking for relief, but these things take time”

Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez says the project could begin in 90 days—with an estimated 20-month timeline for completion.

Galm Road isn’t the only one getting an expansion. Culebra Road is also getting an expansion in a high growth area of the county.

“The area has one of the newer high schools [Harlan High School] in Northside ISD, the new Sotomayor High School is out in that area, so that tells you when people are building schools, rooftops are there or they’re coming,” Commissioner Rodriguez said.

The road ahead is starting to look smoother to Clancey.