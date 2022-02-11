Construction worker fallis into 20-foot trench in north San Antonio

The incident happened Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Interpark Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he fell into a 20-foot trench at a construction site, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on the city's north side in the 100 block of Interpark Boulevard.

Authorities said the man, who was a construction worker, was taken to what SAFD believes was University Hospital with "likely non-life threatening injuries."

Crews did not have the dig the man out as workers were doing shoring for the trench. SAFD was able to use rope to pull him out.

However, they said he fell onto a pipe that was being put inside the trench.