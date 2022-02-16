Construction worker dies after being trapped under heavy roller at north-side site

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a construction worker died after being trapped under a piece of heavy equipment for several minutes at a north-side site Tuesday afternoon.
First responders got to the scene off the I-10 service road near Leon Springs just before 2 p.m. and found a worker trapped under a large piece of equipment and unresponsive. It took time and more equipment to remove the man, identified as 29-year-old Dustin Sipps, who was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said the machine prevented him from breathing, adding it was probably "15 to 20 minutes" before he was found by coworkers.
"By that time, there's not a very good chance he's going to survive," SAFD officials said.