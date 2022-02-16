Construction worker dies after being trapped under heavy roller at north-side site

A large construction vehicle at the site was on its side as teams of first responders taped off the area.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a construction worker died after being trapped under a piece of heavy equipment for several minutes at a north-side site Tuesday afternoon.

First responders got to the scene off the I-10 service road near Leon Springs just before 2 p.m. and found a worker trapped under a large piece of equipment and unresponsive. It took time and more equipment to remove the man, identified as 29-year-old Dustin Sipps, who was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said the machine prevented him from breathing, adding it was probably "15 to 20 minutes" before he was found by coworkers.