SAN ANTONIO — The construction of a new "land bridge" connecting the two sides of Phil Hardberger Park will cause some road closures starting Friday.

Crews will close part of Wurzbach Parkway to begin construction on steel support beams across the roadway for the land bridge.

The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge was approved in 2016 to connect the two sides of Hardberger Park, which is divided by Wurzbach Parkway. The bridge will look like an extension of the park, covered in vegetation as people and animals willl be able to walk 25 feet above the six-lane highway.

Road closures will take place on Wurzbach Parkway­­­— ­between Northwest Military Highway and Blanco Road— along both east and westbound traffic.

See below for full list of closures and a map.

Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9 p.m. — Monday, April 27, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9.p.m. — Monday, May 4, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Friday, May 8, 2020 at 9 p.m. — Monday, May 11, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Friday, May 15, 2020 at 9 p.m. — Monday, May 18, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9 p.m. — Monday, June 1, 2020 at 5 a.m.

