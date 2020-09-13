Conroe Mayor Toby Powell dies after battling cancer for years

"Even through his personal pain he has led this city with integrity, spirit, determination," city officials said in a statement Sunday.

CONROE, Texas — The City of Conroe is mourning the loss of its mayor after Toby Powell passed away over the weekend, according to officials.

Powell battled cancer for several years before he died at his home Saturday night. He was surrounded by family members.

"Even through his personal pain, he has led this city with integrity, spirit, determination. Mayor Powell once said he would fight for the City of Conroe, that he loved so much until his dying breath," the city said in a statement. "Rest in Peace Mayor Toby — job on earth well done. Your legacy will live on in all your good work."

Powell served on city council in 1977, 1978 and 2008 before returning as Mayor Pro-Tem from 2010 to 2012. He then served as mayor for several years.

The city asked for prayers during this difficult time. Powell and his wife had been together for more than two decades and have four children, including four sons, a daughter and several grandchildren.

Powell grew up in the area, having graduated from Conroe High School in 1959. He went on to attended Sam Houston State University.

He had been a builder and developer for more than 50 years, participating on several different boards and councils.

A supporter of the arts, he also built his platform on giving the citizens a voice and making sure they knew he was putting their needs first.