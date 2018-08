San Antonio — A homeless man is accused of setting Congressman Lloyd Doggett's office on fire in downtown San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said the man in his 30s started a small external fire that almost made it to the roof of the building in the 200 block of West Travis Street before firefighters arrived.

The suspect was quickly detained by police.

The damage to the office was minimal.

