SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) and U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced $183,717 in federal funds have been allocated for the victims of the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, according to a press release from the United States Congress, sent out Tuesday.

On November 5, 2017, an armed gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. The shooting left 26 people dead and 20 injured.

The federal funds came from the Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime. The money will be used to help victims continue to heal and cope with the effects of the shooting.

In response to the allocation of funds, Congressman Cuellar said, "...many survivors are still struggling from this tragedy...As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to ensure survivors have the necessary resources to address the harms they have suffered and to rebuild their lives."

Senator Cornyn, who worked to secure the funds, said, "No one should ever have to experience the tragedy that the entire Sutherland Springs community endured two years ago. I'm thankful to the Trump Administration and hopeful that this grant will help victims, survivors, and their friends and families continue to heal."

