Why Lockhart residents raised thousands of dollars to move a monument

The obelisk, erected in 1923 soon after a Ku Klux Klan rally on the courthouse lawn, now stands outside the county museum in Lockhart.

SAN ANTONIO — Workers Thursday relocated a confederate monument from the Caldwell County courthouse to a nearby museum.

The obelisk loomed over the Lockhart town square for 98 years. County leaders say residents erected the statue soon after a Ku Klux Klan rally in 1923.

"A lot of people say we're trying to change history," lifelong Lockhart resident Margaret Carter said. "You can't change history. It is what is is. But the truth has to be told, that's what we're doing."

Carter pushed county commissioners to move the monument for two decades. They agreed in 2020, but refused to allocate taxpayer dollars to relocate the statue.

Carter and several non-profits helped raise almost $30,000 to pay for the work.

"This is a great day," she said.

Residents from across the area came to the site where the monument stood. Some took pictures, some gazed, some spat and cursed the Confederacy.

The monument now stands outside the Caldwell County museum. Carter helped write the plaque that will eventually contextualize its history.