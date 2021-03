Officials said 35 percent of the building was damaged in the fire.

NASSAU BAY, Texas — Dozens of firefighters spent hours trying to extinguish a large fire at a condominium in Nassau Bay Monday afternoon.

The fire happened at a section of the Bayfront Towers on Lakeside Lane.

Officials said the fire, which broke out at about 3:50 p.m., damaged 35 percent of the building and caused the fourth floor to collapse.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Check back for any updates.