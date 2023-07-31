Concert at Natural Bridge Caverns kicks off August 18

Monte Montgomery will perform in the Ballroom, natural underground chamber in the second of the two caverns, which has has incredible sound quality.

SAN ANTONIO — Have you ever been to a concert in a cave? Natural Bridge Caverns has announced the first ever live underground concert in the Ballroom, part of their recently expanded Hidden Cavern.

“From the day we first decided to open this area to the public, we imagined the possibilities for live music,” said Brad Wuest, president of Natural Bridge Caverns. “This is the first of many concerts we plan on having in this unique venue.”

The new concert series begins with renowned guitarist and song writer Monte Montgomery on August 18th. Montgomery, who will perform solo, has been named the best acoustic guitar player by the Austin Chronicle Austin Music Awards for seven years in a row.

The Ballroom is 180 feet underground in a chamber in the second of the two caverns discovered at Natural Bridge Caverns. It has incredible sound quality making it a perfect space for musical performances.

It’s also the deepest concert venue in Texas.

Only 200 tickets will be sold to this show due to the small size of the room.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on August 18.

For more information visit NaturalBridgeCaverns.com.

