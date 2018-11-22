MCALLEN, Texas — People on the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas are watching anxiously to see how Black Friday shapes up.

In McAllen, foreigners help contribute a third of the local sales tax revenue, amounting to millions of dollars pouring into our country. But news of a migrant caravan and the military have caused some in Mexico to be weary of making that shopping trip.

For the past 10 years, 69-year-old Lupita Acosta has made it to the front of the Black Friday line outside the Best Buy in west McAllen.

Five lawn chairs reclining on the exterior wall next to the sliding doors represent the first five people in line, all belonging to Acosta, her two sisters and two nieces. They drove for about three hours from Monterrey, Mexico to get first dibs on TV sets and laptops.

They had been camping in their car, full of blankets and comforters to withstand the cold, since Saturday.

“We prepare all year long, saving to come here,” she said.

Acosta is one of thousands of Mexican shoppers who come across the border daily, contributing to about a third of the half billion dollars of the city’s annual sales tax revenue.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling argues consumer spending here not only depends on sales on merchandise, but on selling a good image.

“Every time we achieve something, something else happens,” he said.

Darling said he believes news of military drills, potential port closures and a migrant caravan is sending an unwelcoming message—a message he said the city has fought hard to repel.

“It always damages us because it has a sense of we’re not safe, and so we have to send the National Guard, or DPS, or now the troops down here. It’s a message that we have to counter,” Darling said.

First-time Black Friday shopper Aldo Noriega, 24, said he avoided coming through one particular bridge that has constant troop presence, thinking traffic would be slow.

Acosta also heard the news coming from the border and the chatter that followed. Even so, the deals were too sweet to pass up.

“We risked it and said, ‘Let’s go,’” she said.

With the second consecutive November in declining sales tax revenue for McAllen, those deals will just have to become sweeter, and an image of a border more inviting.

