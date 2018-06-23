Agents working along the Laredo border sector on Friday took six people into custody along Interstate Highway 35 after discovering four undocumented immigrants concealed in duffel bags.

Two vehicles, being driven by two U.S. citizens, were stopped and subjected to a secondary search at the checkpoint after canine units trained in recognizing human and narcotic smuggling alerted the agents.

The individuals were of Mexican nationality and border agents say they were processed accordingly.

“The vigilance of the men and women of the United States Border Patrol in disrupting this human smuggling attempt attests to our commitment in keeping America and it’s communities safe,” said Laredo Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good.

The Laredo Border Patrol Sector urges anyone that wishes to report information on drug or human smuggling activity to contact 1-800-343-1994 or on the “USBP Laredo Sector” App.



