Competing with Amazon & online retailers, small businesses & malls shape out for holiday season strategies

Local businesses and malls are shaping their holiday strategies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Eager holiday shoppers dived into deals Tuesday as Amazon Prime day kicked off across the globe amidst an early holiday shopping rush. Meantime, for brick and mortar stores a new strategy is taking shape as owners work to compete with online outlets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are lucky that we don't quite have the same product that Amazon Prime does," said Kirsten Rettberg, owner of The Plum Boutique. "We pride ourselves on having pieces that you can't get on Amazon."

Rettberg said for the holiday season this year she is focused on social media to help promote her store's products for people searching for gifts or an outfit to wear at home or events. She said, the pandemic has also forced her to change what she is ordering to fill store shelves. Her message to everyone this holiday: shop local.

"I have definitely changed what I purchase for the store. I have definitely gone a little more casual although I am finding there are some events that are starting to happen now," she said.

The York County Economic Alliance held a workshop in September that tackled the issue of the holiday shopping season and strategies for owners to be successful. Among the key points of advice to owners: increased online presence, increased focus on gift cards, expanded store hours, and plenty of personal protective equipment.

"We know that big box chain stores, Amazon, they've all done very well during the pandemic," said Jonathan Desmarais of the York County Economic Alliance. "It's really a time for us to support local businesses."

He said a webpage will also soon be launching, www.downtownyorkpa.com, that details holiday happenings around Downtown York including Small Business Saturday on November 28, Royal Square District’s Merry Market also on November 28, and Light Up York.

Justin Roth, spokesperson for the Capital City Mall told FOX43 management is working closely with its corporate officer to review COVID occupancy restrictions and study the past year's holiday traffic in order to prepare for any surge in holiday shopping traffic. He said the mall is also reviewing its mall operating hours to accommodate shoppers.

"Retailers are looking at offering services to better accommodate the increased amounts of shoppers for holiday, whether it's shopping appointments, private shopping events, and online order pickup," he said. "We are currently working to get all of these services listed on the mall website so it will be available for shoppers to take advantage of."

Capital City Mall plans to stay closed for Thanksgiving Day, as it has for the past 5 years.

"Black Friday will definitely be a bit different this year than what we are used to. I think a lot of retailers will look at steering away from the traditional early morning doorbusters that draw large crowds and instead make their deals available for longer periods of time - some may even be week long," said Roth.