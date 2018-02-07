GO RIO San Antonio River Cruises is launching an one-way, non-stop commuter service along the river.

The plan would allow “Commuter Express” boats to operate between the Pearl and Casa Rio from July 2 to October 31.

The service will depart Pearl at 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. weekday mornings and will drop passengers off at Casa Rio. A return service boat will depart Casa Rio for the Pearl at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Commuter Express passes cost $25, plus sales tax. Commuters can buy passes online at GoRioCruises.com.

The first 100 people who purchase a Commuter Express pass will receive two GO RIO Narrated Cruise tickets valued at $12 each, making the price of the Commuter Express only $1 for the month.

GO RIO says the Commuter Express will operate as a test through October. If enough residents purchase passes, the company will add the service to its permanent operations and possibly expand its route.

