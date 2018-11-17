SAN ANTONIO — The Thanksgiving holiday got off to an extra-warm start Saturday as the community welcomed back three Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies who were deployed overseas.

Dozens of community members young and old – many of them wielding flags – packed the Fair Oaks Parkway overpass over I-10 in the afternoon as the returning troops were transported in from Fort Bliss in El Paso. Sheriff Javier Salazar, local firefighters and other local law enforcement were also on hand to welcome the deputies home.

“We wanted to surprise them with a, ‘Welcome back home to San Antonio,’” said BCSO Spokesperson Johnny Garcia in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon.

As the motorcade-escorted buses passed underneath, the crowd cheered and waved the returning troops.

