SAN ANTONIO — A South San High School senior is paralyzed after a practice cheer stunt ended resulted in an accident and landed in the hospital this week.

Roman Caldera remains in the hospital as of Thursday night as the community rallies around him. His parents said he had slight movement in his shoulders, but from the chest down the 18-year-old is paralyzed.

He has been in the hospital since last Tuesday when the practice stunt went horribly wrong. Roman was gearing up for a Powderpuff football game that was supposed take place Friday, but that has now been canceled.

The game is a fundraiser where football players typically perform cheer routines and girls play football.

His parents said Roman was thrown up in the air in a stunt that called for three other students to catch him, but instead he landed on his neck.

Roman didn't play football this year, but has developed a reputation for hyping up the student section at every game. Several people in the south side community are rallying behind the student.

A new business across the street from the school, The Stop Nutrition, is also doing their part, donating some of its proceeds to help the family with steep medical bills.

Qaseem Sattar, with the business, said Roman is not alone.

"You have all the support you can ask for honestly," he said. "The high school is right across the street, so it makes it really simple to do that. So why not give back? We should all give back."

Mario Espinoza said Roman needs to keep fighting.

"You got to stay strong and be willing to have the mindset that someone else is out here trying to help you," he said.

The next step for Roman is rehab, but the family said he's had some slight complications and will remain in the hospital for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the family also wants the school district to pay for the medical bills. In response, South San Antonio ISD provided KENS with the following statement:

"On the evening of November 6, 2018, one of our students sustained severe injuries while practicing for an annual student fundraising activity. The District is saddened that this unfortunate incident occurred. Federal student privacy laws limit the information South San Antonio ISD can provide, however, we are thoroughly investigating the incident and are in constant communication with the student's family to ensure all the support possible that the District can provide."

Friends of the family have also set-up a Go Fund Me page.

© 2018 KENS