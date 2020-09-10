Community mourns Jonathan Price at visitation Friday; homegoing service held Saturday

People said goodbye to Jonathan Price on Friday at a public visitation in Greenville, Texas. On Saturday, a homegoing service will be held in Wolfe City.

GREENVILLE, Texas — On Friday, people drove to Greenville, Texas to say goodbye to Jonathan Price at a visitation.

He was the 31-year-old man shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer on Oct. 3.

Shaun Lucas, who was fired by Wolfe City on Thursday, faces a murder charge and is being held in the Collin County jail.

Gregory Hale, who went to the visitation Friday, said he grew up with Price's mom.

"We never know how we're going to go, and this world is so messed up right now," he said. "And maybe it will change, but all we need to do is pray."

Zina Smallwood visited as well. She is part of the extended family. Smallwood said she hasn't seen Price since he was a child.

"From what I hear, he grew up to be a very respectable young man," she said.

Smallwood said she visited Price's mom on Tuesday.

"She's not good at all," she said. "You know, she's trying, but she is not good."

Many people who never met Price also came to the visitation.

Herbert Robinson and his wife drove from Emory, Texas to pay their respects to Price.

"We had heard about the tragedy, and we decided to come by and view the body," said Robinson. "I hope justice be served."

A homegoing service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Wolfe City High School's football field, where Price once played.

He was buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery following the service.