Community meeting to be held Monday in District 6

SAN ANTONIO — District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda will hold a community meeting on a controversial Justice Charter ammendment.

The community is invited to the conversation Monday morning at Taco Jalisco on Culebra Road from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The Justice Charter seeks to decriminalize abortion and low-level marijuana possession, codify cite-and-release, and ban police no-knock warrants and chokeholds, among other things.

The charter election will take place in May.

