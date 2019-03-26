SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday morning, Project Mend held a press conference with several community leaders for the event. Bexar County judge Nelson Wolff, county commissioner Justin Rodriguez, San Antonio district 4 councilman Rey Saldaña, San Antonio district 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval, VIA Metropolitan Transit president/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt and H-E-B public affairs manager, Julie Bedingfield attended the press conference.

The exercise required the participating community leaders to make three stops doing various activities in a wheelchair or walker. They went to H-E-B, the San Antonio Area Foundation and the Doris Griffin Senior One Stop Center.

KENS 5 followed Saldaña, Sandoval and Arndt as they made their way through the grocery aisles at H-E-B. They were paired with a person with a mobility impairment and used similar equipment.

Jane Paccione, former chair of Project Mend and current Ride Connect Texas president/CEO, shared some of the challenges people with disabilities face every day. She had a spinal cord injury and has used a wheelchair since she was 16 years old.

“Parking can sometimes be a challenge, finding an accessible spot that’s large enough,” she said. “Sometimes doors can be a little heavy if they don’t have the door open buttons. But when you’re trying to open a door on wheels? You’re already on wheels and you’re trying to open…that can be a challenge.”

She said raising awareness is key but so is changing people’s mindset about disabled people.

“The world has become more accessible. But sometimes the attitudes of what people with disabilities can do, hasn’t changed that much,” said Paccione. “This is a nice awareness to say, 'hey, we’re out there. We’re driving our own vehicles. We’re employed. We’re raising children. We’re doing exactly what everybody else is doing.'”

After the exercise, participants held a discussion to share their experiences and concerns.

“Our community leaders understand how important it is that we start the conversation, a serious conversation about what is it that we're not still doing for the disabled community. Especially for people who have to utilize powered equipment,” said Project Mend CEO Cathy Valdez.

“I think it’s important to keep those challenges in mind, as someone who makes policy for all our community,” Sandoval said. “Certainly, being more conscientious of our neighbors who have mobility impairments and understanding as a community, we need to support them in many different ways.”

H-E-B presented Project Mend a check for $25,000 at the press conference. Project Mend is a non-profit organization that has supplied medical equipment for people with mobility impairments for 25 years. Staff helped 1,500 people and gave out 3,000 pieces of equipment in 2018.