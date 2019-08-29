SAN ANTONIO — It’s time to speak up. Thursday, there is a chance to let city leaders know what to do with your tax dollars.

They’re making it easy for you to weigh in; all you need is a phone.

The telephone town hall takes place Thursday, August 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Participants can chat with City Manager Erik Walsh and share ideas for the 2020 budget.

Click: Register for Telephone Town Hall

The telephone town hall is part of the SA Speak Up initiative.

An online survey is also being offered as a way to have input on the budget.

In a similar survey conducted earlier this year, San Antonio residents reported that their top three priorities include affordable housing for multiple income levels, better streets and more money for public safety.

Click: 2020 Budget Survey

Right now, the budget for 2020 includes $1.27 billion for the general fund. It will be broken up to give $820 million for public safety, which includes the police and fire departments, $113 million for streets and infrastructure, $52 million for parks and recreation and $290 million for other departments. The city says the balanced budget focuses on investments in community and City Council priorities, it features a new $5,000 homestead exemption and has no city property tax rate increase.

Participants are encouraged to register for the telephone town hall. Registrants will receive a phone call when it is time to get on the line and participate.

The online survey is available now through September 6th.

