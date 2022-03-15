Community groups demand bodycam release after San Antonio Police shoot, kill man

Family identified the victim of Monday’s police shooting as Kevin Johnson. Police accountability groups called the shooting a use of excessive force.

SAN ANTONIO — Advocates are demanding accountability from police.

Family identified Kevin Johnson as the man shot and killed by San Antonio Police officers after he was chased in a west side neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The police chief says officers recognized the man from outstanding warrants.

San Antonio Police say there is an immediate period for the police chief to review the body cam video.

When Chief McManus spoke yesterday—he hadn’t seen it at the time.

Police accountability groups are demanding the release of that video to provide a clearer picture of what happened during the chase and subsequent shooting of Johnson.

Not far from where San Antonio Police shot and killed a man, there is a small memorial set up for the man ID’d by family as Kevin Johnson.



SAPD says he was running from officers when he allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/1TLnGtammS — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) March 15, 2022

A memorial for 27-year-old Kevin Johnson stands at the end of the 200 block of Henry Street, made up of a cross, candles and flowers—with crime scene tape from the previous day nearby.

It’s a different scene compared to the outrage that immediately followed the shooting.

“Regardless of whether he was armed or not, this is a clear show of excessive force,” Ananda Tomas is with police accountability group ACT 4 SA. She says they are here to support the family if need be.

On Monday, Kevin’s sister Jasmine Johnson told KENS 5 her brother was shot in the back nine times. However, police did not provide the number of shots.

According to the San Antonio Police Department—officers on patrol recognized Kevin from outstanding felony arrest warrants including assault on a police officer, and for possession of a firearm.

Police say Johnson ran away and at some point during the chase, police claim Johnson pulled a gun from his waistband.

Johnson’s family and the community who were upset with what happened had tense moments with police.

This response to the shooting is why Tomas feels the community deserves answers.

“The response from the community that we saw yesterday shows a critical need and urgency to the release of the body cam footage, not to give answers and some relief, but to show you are accountable to us and transparent to us,” Tomas said.

It’s SAPD policy to release bodycam video 60 days after an incident occurs. The officers involved in the shooting, with 4, 5 and 16 years of law enforcement experience are on leave according to Chief McManus.