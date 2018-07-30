On Sunday night, the community came together to remember the lives lost and the 29 survivors. The organization RAICES, along with several community leaders, like Congressman Joaquin Castro, put their work on pause to remember the lives lost.

RELATED: One year ago: 39 undocumented immigrants found in hot tractor trailer

RAICES Executive Director Jonathan Ryan said that it was important to put a vigil together given today's climate. "These are not numbers," he said. "These are individuals. These are human beings. We are hearing a lot of numbers, a lot of politics, and lot of opinions. But tonight reminds us that these are lives."

The non-profit had ten candles and white roses to symbolize the lives lost inside the tractor-trailer in late July last year.

"They were trying to reach their families, trying to escape from violence, trying to find a better life here in the United States," Ryan said.

Several speakers, including local and national leaders joined the group in solidarity, including Congressman Castro.

"When we talk about laws, policies and immigration reform, we need to make sure that, as Americans, we honor our own traditions and that most fundamentally we see immigrants as human beings," Castro said.

The 39 immigrants, who were mostly from Mexico, were found in this semi-trailer with no working AC. Eight people died inside the trailer and two others died after being hospitalized. Those who survived the ordeal described hellish conditions, saying they were reduced to crying and pleading for water due to the stifling heat.

Just three months ago, the driver of the trailer, James Bradley was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty last year.

© 2018 KENS