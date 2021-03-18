Community gathers in McKinney to demand answers in Marvin Scott's death in county jail

Family, friends and community members marched to the Collin County courthouse Thursday, asking for answers and action four days after Scott died in custody.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Activists joined the friends and family of a man who died in custody earlier this week to march through McKinney Thursday.

Marvin Scott III died at the Collin County jail on Sunday. Seven employees have been placed on leave while the Texas Rangers conduct an investigation into the circumstances of his death. No details have been publicly released about what happened.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said a press conference will be held Friday, March 19 at 9 a.m. to discuss Scott's death.

The group that gathered on Thursday demanded answers and action from officials.

Scott was outside the Allen Outlet when security was called about the smell of marijuana. Allen police said he was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, which is a class B misdemeanor.

Attorney Lee Merritt tells WFAA that Scott's mental health crisis was not appropriately addressed by police and detention officers.

Allen police officers took him to the hospital to be checked out, before taking him to the jail, Merritt said.

Merritt claimed Scott died after seven guards tried to restrain him in a cell.

His death has sparked outrage in the community. In addition to the protests on Thursday, around 200 people gathered for a vigil on Tuesday night.

GoFundMe confirmed that Scott's father has started a fundraising campaign to help cover funeral costs. His family hopes to bring his body back to St. Louis for burial.