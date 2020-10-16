COMMERCE STREET | New UIW program could help alleviate critical nursing shortage

If we didn’t appreciate it before COVID-19 – we know it now - nurses are healthcare heroes. But, studies show by 2032, Texas may not have enough nurses in the state.

In this episode of Commerce Street, a business podcast from KENS 5 , we’re talking about a projected shortage of nurses in Texas that could affect care – and one measure being taken to prevent it.

If we didn’t appreciate it before – we know it now - nurses are healthcare heroes. But studies show by 2032, Texas won’t have enough nurses to care for everyone who needs them – unless something changes.

The coronavirus pandemic underscored the critical importance of nurses and nursing staff, as they gave support and comfort to patients isolated because of the illness, isolated from their own families and put their own health at risk to save the lives of others. They have also offered compassion and companionship in the final moments of patients' lives.

“We start with a healthy individual," Davila said. "The students learn how to communicate and everything about the healthy individual, so they focus on outcomes. That’s what they’re really learning. So, when they care for an individual in the hospital, they would’ve had experience with that.”

The students first work with patients outside the hospital at wellness fairs, shot clinics and other health outreach events -- giving students a chance to see the patient’s experiences in their home and community.

"It gives them the idea of what a patient may be experiencing at home or in the community," said Dr. Donna Hedges, Director of Nursing Services. "As the student begins to lay the foundation, they get into those clinical rotations."

“It’s a 16-month program and it's for students that already have a degree. So these students already have a Bachelor of Science, or a Bachelor of Arts. They must meet the criteria,” said Yvonne Davila, the Accelerated Bachelor of Nursing Degree Director at UIW.

It's one reason why San Antonio schools like the University of the Incarnate Word are taking action and trying to make it easier for people considering the profession - to make it a reality. This year, UIW's Ila Faye Miller School of Nursing and Health professions launched its new “Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing” - helping students get on the job sooner while still getting the lessons they need to do it.

The Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies says our state will need at least 60,000 more nurses and nursing staff workers than we’re expected to have. That’s based on the demand for healthcare – and the number of nurses entering versus leaving the workforce.

Chapter two : A good fit

Erica Valadez is one of the students in the program. She was inspired after her personal experience with a dedicated nurse to dive into the field and has found a good fit with UIW's accelerated approach.

"It was with my third child, my son," Valadez said. "He just turned two in September and while I was in the hospital, I had a great experience with the lactation consultant. She really set me up. I wanted to breastfeed for 18 months and it was a goal. And, I was able to reach it because of her. Because of her education at first, and just her endurance the first few days. She was there with me and she said, 'Hey we’re going to get this done and don’t just back down, and I have the resources.' It made had a big impact on me.'"

The program expands on previous college coursework for students looking to transition from one career to another.

"I have a degree already," Valadez said. "I am coming from the world of accounting, so I got a business degree to begin with. So, I decided on the accelerated program because after you spend so much time in school you kind of feel, 'Do I need to go back to school? Do I want to go back to school?' It was just one of those things that I thought, 'Wow I can go sooner, I can go faster.' And those kinds of things stood out to me. So, once I figured out the ABSN program and the prerequisites that I needed and how to get there, it just seemed like a better choice."

School of Nursing and Health Professions Dean Dr. Holly Cassells says it's a fit for San Antonians that know they want to go into nursing, but already have career or educational experience.

"They are more independent, they’ve got full lives with children so we kind of acknowledge that a lot more in this program," Dr. Cassells said. "We do have them come in and test, we do have them come in for hands-on simulations, because while there are some programs that do it distance-wise, we feel they need to interact with professional nurses who can show them how to do all these procedures they need to do."

It is a hybrid- you need to be in San Antonio or the vicinity so you can do clinicals, come in and test, come in and do labs- but the rest of the work is self-directed and students are on their own."

Students get hands-on experience early on in the program.

"The first whole semester is really focused on community based experiences while they are learning some basic skills," Dr. Cassells said. "Our students just started August 31, they’ve already been out in the community doing immunization clinics, learning to give shots; we have students about to go to Haven for Hope and give flu shot clinics there and have conversations with clients so they have a sense from where patients come from, what’s the local community like, what’s the status these patients have. So they have a context of the patients before they are in the intense hospital situation."

The e-learning portion – now a norm for a lot of educational programs – also offers flexibility for students juggling work and family.