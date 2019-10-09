SAN ANTONIO — New Life Christian Ministry will be hosting a Commemoration to honor Sept. 11 victims.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the San Antonio 9/11 Memorial at 6610 West US 90.

The Commemoration keynote speaker is City of San Antonio District 4 Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia.

The Joint Base Lackland Navy Petty Officers Select Team will present a reenactment reading during the program.

The memorial has four structures, each carrying symbolic meaning and significance, to honor the victims. The Memorial's mission is to guide present and future organizations as an advocate and resource for homeland security initiatives.

For more information, you can contact Christian Center's Peter Onofre at peter.onofre@christiancenter.com.