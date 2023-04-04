Comedian Colin Jost, head writer for SNL, coming to San Antonio

Jost has been writing for SNL since 2005, and also co-anchors “Weekend Update."

SAN ANTONIO — Funnyman Colin Jost is coming to San Antonio!

Jost is head writer at Saturday Night Live, tv’s longest running and most successful sketch and comedy show, which has been on the air since 1975.

He is also a very successful actor and comedian.

His comedy show will take place at the Majestic Theatre on June 16 and tickets go on sale Friday.

He first joined SNL as a writer in 2005 and then became a co-head writer in 2012. Along with his writing duties, he has been co-anchoring “Weekend Update” with fellow cast member Michael Che since 2014.

He has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards for his writing on SNL, as well as winning five Writers Guild Awards, and two Peabody Awards.

In 2015, Jost wrote “Staten Island Summer,” a coming-of-age comedy that was released by Paramount Pictures and produced by Lorne Michaels. Jost has since been seen in the films “How to Be Single,” “Coming 2 America,” and “Tom and Jerry.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

For more information visit their website.

