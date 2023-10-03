Comedian Chris Tucker announces upcoming show at Majestic Theatre

After a 12-year hiatus from full-on touring, the “Rush Hour” star is taking off on ‘The Legend Tour’ from September through January 2024.

SAN ANTONIO — The popular actor and comedian Chris Tucker announced his first comedy tour in more than a decade.

The show will be on Thursday, November 2 at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Tucker is best known for starring with Ice Cube in 1995′s “Friday” and the series of “Rush Hour” movies he did with Jackie Chan.

Tucker will start his Texas tour on November 1 in Irving, followed by the San Antonio show on November 2, and two nights in Houston on November 4 and 5.

Tickets for the San Antonio show go on sale on Tuesday, October 3, at 11 a.m., and will be available on the Majestic Theatre website.

