As of Monday morning, police said the clarity of the water is "still very poor."

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Due to the overnight storms and rainfall, the Comal River has temporarily closed, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

However, authorities will reevaluate the river flow and conditions at the Tube Chute at 11 a.m. to determine if the river can reopen by the afternoon, evening.