Comal River reopens for recreation following heavy rainfall earlier this week

The New Braunfels Police Department encourages the use of life vests in any water-related activity.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of New Braunfels announced the Comal River is now open for recreation, according to a statement from the city.

The statement said the river flow is at approximately 284 cfs. Minor amounts of debris are being cleaned up by city staff and the clarity of the water on the Comal River is returning to normal.

The statement said that river-goers should still be cautious about debris that may not be visible under the water’s surface.

It should be noted that forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting additional thunderstorms over the next several days and those factors will play a role in future decisions made by city officials, the statement said.