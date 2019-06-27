NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels police announced on Thursday a temporary closure of the Comal River.

The heavy rainfall in the area raised river levels, causing the flow to go over the Tube Chute Dam. People looking to float the river may not need to wait long for their next chance, though.

Police said conditions will be re-evaluated on Friday morning. At that time, officials will determine whether or not they will re-open the river.

The latest forecast calls for dry weather on Thursday evening through Saturday, an encouraging sign for folks looking to hit the water on the weekend before the July 4th holiday.

As a reminder, police are monitoring the containers brought onto the river and will pour out drinks that violate the rules. You could face a ticket of up to $500.

