Comal ISD hosting job fair on Wednesday

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Are you interested in a career in education?

The Comal Independent School District is hosting its last summer job fair from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, at the district’s Support Services Office, 1404 IH 35 North, New Braunfels.

The district says they are hiring for all positions including:

After-school childcare,

Child nutrition

Custodians

Facilities maintenance,

Paraprofessionals both instructional and office staff

Teachers

Technology

Transportation

Special education

Substitutes

Bus drivers, instructional paraprofessionals, licensed specialists in school psychology (LSSP) and licensed speech pathologists (LSP) are among the positions in high demand at this time.

The district has 20 elementary schools including two new campuses which opened in August, seven middle schools with a new campus that is currently under construction, five comprehensive high schools, and two schools of choice. The district covers 589 square miles and includes Comal County as well as portions of Bexar, Guadalupe, Hays and Kendall counties.

Comal ISD serves 10 communities including Bulverde, Canyon Lake, Garden Ridge, Fischer, New Braunfels, the northern tip of San Antonio, Sattler, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch and Startzville.

You can find out more about the available positions on the district’s website at www.comalisd.org/jobs/.

You can also call (830) 221-2102.

