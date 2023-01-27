Comal County Sheriff's searching for two missing teens

Two teens were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday around 4 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing teens who were last seen Thursday.

Josiah James Pearson, 17, is described as being a 5’9” male, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing thin framed black glasses, a brown jacket, a maroon button-up shirt with a black t-shirt underneath along with blue jeans, bright orange shoes a silver necklace, a ring and some bracelets.

Breana Leighanne Caudill, 16, is described as being a 4’9” female, weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, black leggings, gray shoes, rings, a necklace and bracelet. She also has prescription glasses but does not wear them, officials say.

The two were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School around 4 p.m. Thursday.