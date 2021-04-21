Have you seen them? Authorities searching for three missing girls last seen Tuesday

Laila Garner, Adamari Perez and Audrey Willhight were last seen leaving Smithson Valley Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Department says they are searching for three missing juveniles.

It was reported that they were seen getting into a vehicle, possibly in a light blue Chevy sedan. The license plate number was not reported.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, they are urged to contact the sheriff's office at (830) 620-3400 or Detective Tony Moreno at (830) 643-6699.