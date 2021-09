Madison Shelton was last seen Sept. 4 in Bulverde.

BULVERDE, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Sept. 4, CCSO said.

Madison Shelton is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 125 pounds and 5 feet tall.

Shelton was last seen in Bulverde. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call CCSO at (830) 620-3400.