COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Comal County according to a press release sent out by county officials Wednesday, March 25.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Comal County is now up to seven.

Of the two newly reported cases, one case is travel-related while the other remains under investigation by the Office of Public Health.

One patient is hospitalized outside of the county, while the other has self-quarantined.

One patient is in their 40s and one is in their 60s. One is from New Braunfels while the other lives in eastern Comal County.

As of 8 a.m. on March 25, Comal County has received reports of 92 coronavirus tests conducted, including the seven positive results. 28 tests are still pending and 57 tests were negative.