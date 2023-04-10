Comal County deputy arrested on domestic violence charges, authorities say

Boerne police responded to a disturbance at a home on the 100 block of Calk In in Boerne.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOERNE, Texas — A Comal County Sherriff's Deputy was arrested on charges of domestic violence on Saturday.

Boerne police responded to a disturbance at a home on the 100 block of Calk Lane in Boerne.

Upon arrival police officers investigated and believed to have a case of domestic violence, officials say.

The deputy was arrested without incident.

The deputy is employed by the CCSO and is currently on suspended paid leave pending an internal investigation.

This is a developing story.

> MORE ON KENS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.