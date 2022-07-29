Body discovered in Comal County, where woman has been missing for over a week

Authorities say it's still too early to determine the gender of the body, let alone their identity.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Comal County say they're investigating the discovery of a body in Spring Branch Friday evening—the same community where a 45-year-old woman has been missing for 10 days.

Local officials tell KENS 5 it's too early to determine the age or gender of the body, let alone if it might be Shana DiMambro, who disappeared from her RV home on July 19. But DiMambro's relatives have been notified about the discovery, which authorities say was made by a passerby not far from the RV park where DiMambro lived.

NEW: I just spoke with Shana's aunt Lisa DiMambro and she told me family was notified of a body found earlier tonight near the RV park where Shana lived. Lisa said they are waiting for law enforcement to confirm the identity. @KENS5 https://t.co/NKaKZ0N9TE — Sarah Duran (@_SarahDuran) July 30, 2022

Public searches have been organized in the area in recent days, with relatives and neighbors hoping to find any sign of DiMambro. ATVs, trucks, drones and a tracking dog have been used in their search efforts so far.

"It's just a shock to the community," one search organizer said earlier this week. "It's just so rare for anyone to disappear out here."

This is a developing story.

