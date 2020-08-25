Colorado Springs news anchor died while hiking, station says

KKTV in Colorado Springs reported Monday that anchor Don Ward died while hiking in Park County.

DENVER — Donald Ward, a news anchor at KKTV in Colorado Springs, died while hiking on Monday, the TV station said.

The Park County Sheriff's Office said Ward, 55, died near the summit of Mount Cameron. Park County Search and Rescue and the county coroner's office recovered his body.

While authorities have not determined his official cause of death, KKTV reported that Ward is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

The sheriff's office does not consider his death to be suspicious.

Ward worked at various TV stations nationwide, including KWGN in Denver, before going to the CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs in 2006. Ward was a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder and of Doherty High School in Colorado Springs.

"Many of you knew Don. He was a proud Doherty HS grad and a CU alum," KKTV wrote in a Facebook post. "One social media post or one story doesn't do his positive impact on the world justice. Colorado Springs was his home.

Help us remember and honor both a great journalist and a great man. Our hearts are with his family."

Stunning & very sad.

I worked with Don at Channel 2, and always enjoyed our chats. A nice man...and a pro. Too young. https://t.co/8jl2L16cid — Tom Green (@TGreenDenver) August 25, 2020