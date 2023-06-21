Colorado girl not impressed by snack deputies were offering

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies came across the 5-year-old after they received a report about her walking around a neighborhood barefoot.

COLORADO, USA — Cops are notorious for eating donuts, which is why a 5-year-old Colorado girl was turned off when a deputy offered her something that didn't even come close to the fried, sugary treat.

While the deputies tried tracking down the girl's home, she told them she was hungry, so they offered her a snack.

"Guess what I have, strawberries with chocolate on them," one deputy said.

But it wasn't really chocolate. The dark stuff smothering the fruit was actually hummus -- which the deputies told her was "healthy." Because yes, a 5-year-old wants all things healthy (inserts stale face emoji).

Like any of us sweet-tooth fans who know cops are supposed to keep the sugary stuff on hand, the girl asked, "Why don't you have donuts?"

The deputies told the girl they eat healthy to stay strong and bad guys.