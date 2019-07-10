SAN ANTONIO — Local students are feeling the power of healthy bodies and minds by fueling up on the "good stuff" they say helps them stay ready to learn while they’re at school.

A rainbow of fresh food greets Colonial Hills Elementary School students daily for breakfast and lunch.

North East Independent School District is setting the bar when it comes to keeping healthy on campus.

“We try to incorporate local into our menu as much as possible,” said NEISD’s Director of School Nutrition Louisa Kates.

The presentation is fit for royalty featuring sprinkles of tajin and dollops of dressing on fresh veggies.

The prince and princesses are thrilled to chow down on nutrient-packed snacks.

“They call me the veggie Queen because I love carrots and green beans,” said Sydney Talamantes, a 5th grader at Colonial Hills Elementary.

In addition to healthy foods, visitors will notice there’s no junk food on campus.

Colonial Hills caught the eye of Alliance for a Healthier Generation, earning a gold award among the nation’s healthiest schools.

The recognition means these kids also know how to move.

“PE is amazing,” said Talamantes. “I love to exercise. It's my favorite.”

Students have at least 115 minutes of exercise per week.

“This is our second gold-level award. We're very, very proud,” said Principal Jenae Mai. “[We’re] one of the few schools in the nation and only in Texas right now to have this recognition”

What screams healthy more than an on-campus garden?

The outdoor space teaches students a tasty lesson over the roots of their school lunch ingredients.

“I feel great. I feel like it just helps me keep wanting to learn,” said Talamantes.

The healthy habits start with the first bell and continue each period.

“The USDA standards are pretty well followed throughout our entire district. What sets Colonial Hills Elementary School apart, is not only do they take our standards from the cafeteria, but they put it throughout their whole school through their special events, their fundraising, every part of when kids have that opportunity to eat or get food through the campus,” said Kates.