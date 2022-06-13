Police say gunfire resulted during a drug exchange.

BRYAN, Texas — One person was arrested and another was injured following an apartment shooting during a drug exchange in College Station Monday, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police were called to Vintage at College Station apartments at 1101 Southwest Parkway around 1:44 p.m.

While investigating, police learned a person was attempting to buy drugs and a robbery took place, they said. The person started firing their gun at the car they were attempting to buy drugs from, police added.

One person was injured and taken to Joseph Hospital Emergency Room in College Station. Their condition isn't known at this time.

The alleged shooter was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

No other information was released at this time.