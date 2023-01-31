Cold weather prompts ACS to seize animals left chained outside, officials say

A total of 11 animals were seized around 1 p.m. from a home on Heather Hill, near Hillcrest and Quill Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — Several animals were rescued from a west-side home Tuesday after they were left outside in very cold temperatures, city officials said.

A total of 11 animals were seized around 1 p.m. from a home on Heather Hill, near Hillcrest and Quill Drive. Animal Care Services said they had been to the home many times and tried to work with the residents on their care of the pets, but said there had been no compliance.

Officials said earlier this month, they had issued criminal citations for animal cuelty violations at the house.

Due to the cold weather conditions Tuesday, agents decided to seize the animals. Bexar County is under a Winter Storm Warning through Thursday and temperatures Tuesday were in the 30s.

ACS officers said the animals were in good condition, though some of them had obvious medical issues. They will be taken for a full health evaluation at ACS. Officials said a hearing would be held in ten days to determine who will have custody of the animals moving forward. The homeowners were notified of the hearing date, officials said.

ACS officers warned to keep your pets warm during the cold spell.

"If you are cold, then the animal's cold," Lt. Bethany Snowden of ACS said. "The best thing, especially to save yourself from getting a visit from ACS, is to bring your animals inside, even if it is just a garage."