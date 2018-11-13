SAN ANTONIO — As the season's first freeze chills San Antonio, local restaurants say many residents are starting to warm up with traditional dishes. They're seeing a spike in soup sales as the season for menudo, fideo and pozole begins.

In cities like San Antonio, cold weather meets its match in a bowl.

"We see tons and tons of soups coming out, especially today since it's the first day in a while it's been cold," said Ashley Trevino, manager of Rosario's.

They've seen an uptick in fideo, pozole and tortilla soup sales. Meanwhile, Mi Tierra staff say menudo is a top seller.

"Right now it's picking up—lowering in temperature and people are coming in, ordering menudos 24/7," Joaquin Granadoz Jr. said.

They're the kind of dishes that bring warmth to both the body and the heart.

But for people who can't warm up inside and must spend time in the cold, it's important to take health and safety into consideration. Spend a minimal amount of time outside when it's cold, and when you need to be outside, cover up as much skin as possible.

Cold weather can also be deceiving, and can still lead to dehydration. So be sure to drink as much water as you would when it's hot outside.

