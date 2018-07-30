Ask anyone who spends time outside, and they'll tell you how important it is to stay hydrated in the summertime heat.

"I'll show up to my destination a bit sweaty and parched, definitely need a drink of water or something like that," said Cory Ames, a local cyclist.

In triple-digit heat, a cup of water is priceless. And at Estate Coffee Company, there's never any price tag on the beverage.

"We just know it gets really hot in San Antonio," barista Alex Eyck said. "We have a lot of people walking around, either from the city or homeless in the area."

Estate Coffee Company sets up a community water jug in front of the shop every morning. The jug is filled with 1-2 gallons of ice, and filled to the brim with water. The bright orange bucket is a beacon of bliss for customers, pedestrians and even homeless people.

"Usually homeless people will stop up, grab a cup of water," Eyck said. "Either just to drink or pour over their heads."

But there is one thing better than a sip of free water in the middle of a San Antonio summer, says Estate Coffee Company - it's the feeling they get from serving it up.

"We decided we want to help people stay hydrated, and sometimes you don't want to stop in the shop," Eyck said. "It makes us feel really good. We wanna help out as much as we can."

This jug of water gets the most use during the summer, but Estate Coffee Company plans to keep the free refreshments out all year long.

