Why your cup of coffee will cost you more

This might be take the buzz out of your coffee, but your daily cup of coffee is going to now cost you more.

SAN ANTONIO — Coffee is the latest grocery item to have supply chain issues and inflation. This is not good news for some of who depend on caffeine in the morning.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows in the last year the price of coffee rose 34%. That roughly translates into costing you $1.55 more per pound. This is partially because of a drought in Brazil, one of the largest growers of coffee.

“That meant that the harvest was lower overall, which meant that there was less to export to countries like the United States,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with Dealnews.com. “Of course, that means that there’s not enough coffee to meet the very high demand that we have for it here. So, of course, prices are going to go up.”

You will pay more whether you buy it at the grocery store or get it at a coffee house.

How do you save? Make it yourself. It might be worth investing in some equipment if you love coffee house drinks but not their price.

“It doesn’t mean you have to go really overboard or anything,” Ramhold said. “You can get like a milk frothing wand for less than $20 and, you know, like an actual expresso maker for around $100 if not cheaper.”

For a just a regular cup of joe at home, save by buying whole beans in bulk and grinding them at home. A grinder will cost you about $20.

“Take your coffee habit further at home without having to spend a fortune,” Ramhold said.