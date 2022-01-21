Coffee Festival returns with new location in downtown San Antonio

The annual festival is moving from its former home in La Villita to Travis Park in 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — Get caffinated! The Coffee Festival is returning this year to a new location in downtown San Antonio.

The annual festival is moving from its former home in La Villita to Travis Park in 2022. The festival will be held February 12, 2022, and will feature music, food, activities and of course, lots of coffee. Gates for the general public open at 10 a.m. and the festival goes until 3 p.m. with special exclusive access for VIP ticketholders from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Festival organizers say they expect to return to its original location in La Villita in future years if construction allows.

“The growth of at-home coffee brewing hit a record high during the pandemic and San Antonio was no exception, so we are grateful that we were able to work with the city to remain in downtown and provide a large open space to accommodate and support the many new coffee businesses here,” explains Linda Brewster, Founder of the San Antonio Coffee Festival.

The San Antonio Coffee Festival is produced in partnership with Centro San Antonio and Travis Park.

“Centro San Antonio is delighted to partner with this tenured Downtown festival to support the continued development and prosperity of hyper local, small culinary businesses who inherently represent the spirit of San Antonio,” said Liz Burt, Director of Urban Activation + Play.