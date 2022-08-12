CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter

San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently need fosters and adopters to step up and help free up kennels so they can save dogs at risk.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!

The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.

The related video above was originally published June 17, 2022.

SAPA! says their rescue center transition kennels give these pups more time to find an urgent placement.

"The number of animals we can save depends entirely on the number of people who open their hearts and homes to foster or adopt them. Our Rescue Center is completely full! We urgently need fosters and adopters to step up and help free up kennels so that we can pull dogs into our care that are at risk of losing their lives," said San Antonio Pets Alive! "These dogs are currently in our transition kennels and are available for foster or adoption."

Spread the word to all of your friends and family that adopting or fostering a dog or puppy actually saves TWO lives, your new fur baby and their empty kennel space to save another. Many of the animals have less than hours.

If you are interested in helping to save (two) lives, please fill out a foster application or email placement@sanantoniopetsalive.org with the name of the pup you would like to foster.

To learn more about adoption visit https://www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/adopt.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.