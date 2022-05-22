Nearly 100 roosters seized from reported cockfighting ring in Cherokee County

"This case is still under investigation with arrest warrants pending for individuals and land owners involved," officials said.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported cockfighting ring.

According to the CCSO, on Saturday night, officials responded to reports of suspicious activity on County Road 2638.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found evidence indicating a cockfighting derby had taken place and approximately 50 people were identified.

During the investigation, two trucks, nine trailers, and 97 roosters were seized.

